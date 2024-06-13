Plumes of black smoke fill sky during huge oil refinery fire in Iraq

Plumes of black smoke filled the sky after a huge fire erupted at an oil refinery in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

Storage tanks filled with crude oil and liquid asphalt caught fire in the refinery, which is situated on the Erbil-Gwer main road in the suburbs of Irbil, officials said.

Dozens of firefighting teams from Erbil Fire Department were deployed to fight the blaze. fighting the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far, as the refinery was immediately evacuated after the fire.