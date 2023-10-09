Plane passengers duck for cover at Tel Aviv airport as missile sirens echo

Plane passengers were forced to take cover at an airport in Tel Aviv as missile sirens echoed.

Footage shared by CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson shows a number of travellers sheltering on the tarmac at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

“We literally just got off the plane... the sirens have gone off, people are taking cover,” he explained in a video shared on Saturday evening (7 October).

“You can hear the intercept missiles banging in the air. Nothing incoming here, but everyone is taking cover.”

Hamas militants continue to enter Israel on Monday, after a massacre at a music festival close to the Gaza border.