Israeli military claims attack on Houthi-linked sites in Yemen are ‘necessary’

The Israeli military has claimed attacks on Houthi-linked sites in Yemen are “necessary” and “proportionate”.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it bombed sites in Yemen linked to the Iran-backed Houthi militias on Saturday (20 July) in retaliation for a deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv the day before.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said: “Israel's necessary and proportionate strikes were carried out in order to stop and repel the Houthi's terror attacks after nine months of continuous aerial attacks toward Israeli territory.”