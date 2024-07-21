Flames and explosions seen at Lebanon arms depot after Israeli airstrike

An Israeli airstrike on the southern coastal village of Adloun, Lebanon hit an arms depot and was followed by a series of explosions on Saturday night (20 July).

The explosions lasted more than an hour after the airstrike, the National News Agency said.

Hezbollah’s attack earlier in the day with dozens of Katyusha rockets on the northern Israeli kibbutz of Dafna came a few hours after an Israeli drone strike hit a car in the southern Lebanese village of Burj al-Muluk, and shrapnel from the missile wounded several people who were standing nearby.