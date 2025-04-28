Smoke billows from Beirut suburbs after third Israeli strike since ceasefire

A huge plume of smoke billowed over Beirut’s southern suburbs after Israeli jets struck on Sunday, 27 April.

A warning was issued about the strike an hour beforehand. Israel's military said it was targeting Hezbollah facilities in the Hadath area and told residents to move at least 300 metres from the site before the strike. Two warning strikes followed.

It marked the third Israeli strike on the area since a ceasefire took effect in late November.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.