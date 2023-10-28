The humanitarian crisis in Gaza could reach “catastrophic levels” if there is a heavy bombardment and ground troop movement from Israel, The Independent’s International Correspondent Bel Trew reports.

Israel has knocked out communications in the Gaza Strip following Hamas 7 October attack, with the 2.3 million population largely cut off from contact with each other and the outside world.

The move would prevent aid from reaching Palestinians trapped inside the bombarded territory, the United Nations said.

Trew told BBC Breakfast on Saturday (28 October) that a British citizen trapped in Gaza has lost 37 members of his extended family and is running out of drinkable water.