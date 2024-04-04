The founder of the charity World Central Kitchen has accused Israeli forces in Gaza of targeting his aid workers “systematically, car by car”.

José Andrés said the strike which killed seven members of his staff on Monday (1 April) was not a mistake, during an interview with BBC Breakfast today (4 April).

Saifeddin Issam Ayab Abutaha, 25, of Palestine; Lalzawmi Frankcom, 43, of Australia; Damian Soból, 35, of Poland; Jacob Flickinger, 33, a US-Canadian dual citizen; along with UK citizens John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, died after the IDF struck their three-car convoy.