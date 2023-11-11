Inside Al-Shifa hospital as Israel continues to strike Gaza

Footage shows what Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital looked like prior to thousands of people, who had been sheltering at the complex, fleeing the area after reports of strikes.

Early on Friday 10 November, at least three strikes over several hours hit the courtyard and the obstetrics department of Shifa Hospital, according to Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson at the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

A video of the courtyard recorded the sound of incoming fire waking people in makeshift shelters, followed by shouts for an ambulance. In the blood-spattered courtyard, one man writhed, screaming on the ground, his leg apparently severed.

For weeks, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians - reaching as many as 60,000 this week, according to the Health Ministry - have been sheltering in the Shifa complex.