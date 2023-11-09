Florida rep in tears as call for Israel-Gaza ceasefire gets just one vote

Florida state representative Angie Nixon was in tears as she made an emotional plea for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire.

The Jacksonville Democrat called for a de-escalation of violence in Gaza during a session in the Florida Senate, which ended in a 104-2 vote against her resolution.

“We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians, how many will be enough?” Ms Nixon asked.

“One of my colleagues just said all of them, wow,” she continued, referencing a comment made by Republican representative Michelle Salzman in the chamber.

“That’s what we have become in this state? We don’t care about innocent babies that don’t get the chance to blow out their first birthday candle?”