Amnesty International hosted a demonstration outside the White House on Wednesday 15 November, demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

A mass of fake body bags, meant to represent the dead, were laid out on the road outside of the White House North Lawn.

Roses were then laid on over the fake bags while protesters held signs.

The war between Israel and Hamas erupted after the militant group killed some 1,200 people and seized around 240 captives in an attack on 7 October.

Israeli airstrikes have since killed more than 11,200 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.