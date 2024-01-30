Angela Rayner explains why she abstained from vote on Gaza ceasefire

Angela Rayner said she would “do everything I possibly could” to stop what’s happening in the Middle East, as she explained why she abstained from a ceasefire vote in November 2023.

Labour’s deputy leader said her party wants to see Hamas release Israeli hostages taken on 7 October and that Labour are “pushing” for more humanitarian aid to get into Gaza.

“Realistically what we are trying to do is bring about a ceasefire. Bring about the release of those hostages and bring about a two-state solution for that area,” Ms Rayner said.

“I would give everything to make that happen.”