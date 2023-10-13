Gaza hospital evacuations will cause deaths, says deputy health minister

The evacuation of Gaza’s hospitals is essentially a death sentence for unstable patients, Gaza’s deputy health minister Yusuf Abu al-Reesh has warned.

Mr al-Reesh said it is “impossible” to move injured patients to southern hospitals.

This comes as Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours to leave the north ahead of an expected ground offensive in retaliation for an attack by Hamas terrorists on 7 October.

Mr al-Reesh told The Independent: “No one can imagine what is going on on the ground. It is a very horrible thing. The evacuation of the hospital is impossible.”

“There are no extra beds in the other hospitals... Even if there were other beds they will die because they are too unstable to be transported.”