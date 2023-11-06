Pro-Palestine sit-down protest in Glasgow train station calls for ceasefire

Pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in demonstration in Glasgow's Queen Street train station on Monday, 6 November, to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The protest came after demonstrators held up mock body bags in protest at the war in Gaza over the weekend, leaving the bags on the steps of the BBC building in Pacific Quay along with a sign reading “Israel kills weans."

The bags were held up in protest at the deaths of more than 3,000 Palestinian children killed in the past three weeks.