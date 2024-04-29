IDF give update on Gaza aid efforts as Rafah assault expected within days

The IDF has released an update on its Gaza aid efforts as an assault on Rafah is expected within days.

IDF spokesperson RAdam, Daniel Hagair discussed the IDF’s “ongoing efforts” to increase aid going into Gaza to help civilians in a video message, released on Sunday (28 April).

He said: “We seek to help alleviate the suffering of the civilians in Gaza that has resulted from the war that Hamas started on 7 October, when it massacred and kidnapped Israelis.”

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has pleaded with the US to stop Israel from attacking the Gaza border city of Rafah – saying he expects an assault to begin within days.