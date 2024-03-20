Watch: UK’s largest delivery of 2,000 tonnes of food aid reaches Gaza

The UK’s largest delivery of aid to Gaza has crossed the border and is being distributed by the United Nations to families in need, the Foreign Secretary has confirmed.

Lord David Cameron confirmed 2,000 tonnes of food aid has been sent to help those trapped in Gaza as war rages on.

Matthew Hollingworth, World Food Programme director for Palestine, said: “The United Kingdom support has allowed us to continue to procure and distribute wheat flour across the strip.

“This is going to bakeries to make fresh bread and to families for themselves.”