The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has challenged John Kirby following the deaths of seven foreign aid workers in Gaza.

Mr Feinberg questioned the White House national security spokesman during a press conference on Tuesday (2 April) after he described the strike which killed the aid workers as a “possible mistake”.

Saifeddin Issam Ayab Abutaha, 25, of Palestine; Lalzawmi Frankcom, 43, of Australia; Damian Soból, 35, of Poland; Jacob Flickinger, 33, a US-Canadian dual citizen; along with UK citizens John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, died after the IDF struck their three-car convoy on Monday (1 April).