Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital destroyed after two-week Israeli raid

The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s main hospital after a two-week raid, leaving behind a swathe of destruction, Palestinian residents said.

Hundreds of people returned to al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area after the withdrawal early on Monday (1 April).

al-Shifa’s main surgery building, which housed the intensive care unit, and the neighbouring building where the emergency, general surgery and orthopedics departments were located have been destroyed.

There was no immediate comment from the military, which has described the raid as one of the most successful operations of the nearly six-month war.