Baby saved from womb of mother killed in Israeli strike

A baby girl has been safely delivered from the womb of a Palestinian woman killed alongside her husband and daughter in an Israeli attack in the Gaza city of Rafah.

A total of 19 people were killed in the strikes on Sunday (21 April), including 13 children from one family, Palestinian health officials said.

The baby, weighing 1.4 kg and delivered in an emergency C-section, is stable and improving gradually, said Mohammed Salama, a doctor caring for her.

Her mother, Sabreen Al-Sakani, had been 30 weeks pregnant.

The baby was placed in an incubator in a Rafah hospital alongside another infant, with the words "The baby of the martyr Sabreen Al-Sakani" written on tape across her chest.