Watch: Children’s clothing stretching 5km laid out on beach in Gaza war protest

Children’s clothing stretching 5km has been laid out on a beach in a tragic memorial for infants killed in Gaza.

Activists from Led By Donkeys laid out the children's clothing on Bournemouth beach on Monday (5 February).

The clothes represent the 11,500 children's lives lost in the violence since 7 October.

A spokesperson from Led By Donkeys said: “It’s impossible to imagine that number. This is what it looks like. A line 5km long.”

The group is calling on the UK government to suspend arms sales to Israel.