Inside the Gaza hospital where nurses starve alongside patients

In the war-ravaged north of Gaza, where medics have been intermittently reduced to eating animal feed themselves, they say starving pregnant women are losing their babies.

The levels of hunger at the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City are so high that even if the mothers successfully give birth, a growing number cannot breastfeed their newborns, who end up in intensive care malnourished, dehydrated and sick.

Israel vehemently denies there are any limits on aid going into Gaza and maintains it is supporting air, land and sea deliveries of supplies.

But the United Nation’s most senior officials say this humanitarian crisis is the result of Israel’s crippling restrictions and bombardment of the strip in retaliation for Hamas’s attack on 7 October.