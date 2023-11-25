Convoy of aid arrives in Gaza on second day of Israel-Hamas ceasefire

A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza from Egypt on Saturday, 25 November, on the second day of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

It comes after aid reached northern Gaza for the first time in over a month on Friday.

The UN said the pause has enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on 21 October.

All imports into Gaza have been barred by Israel throughout the conflict, except for a minimal amount of supplies from Egypt.