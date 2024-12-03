‘Unmanned aerial vehicle’ intercepted over Red Sea by Israel, military says

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released footage it says shows an "unmanned aerial vehicle" over the Red Sea, which is located close to Israel.

A black and white video posted to IDF's social media shows an object flying through the air before it is hit by a blast.

"The vessel was intercepted before crossing into Israel, according to policy no alerts were activated," the IDF said in a caption.

The footage came as Donald Trump dined with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife as he reportedly works toward securing an Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The president-elect and Sara Netanyahu shared a meal at the Trump International Golf Course near his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday night, his deputy director of communications shared on X.