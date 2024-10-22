Israel has accused Hezbollah of allegedly hiding more than $500 million in gold and cash in a secret bunker beneath a Beirut hospital.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari has claimed soldiers have discovered a money bunker located beneath the al-Sahel hospital in southern Beirut, as the IDF conducted airstrikes on branches linked to Hezbollah’s financial institution.

In a video, posted on Monday evening (21 October), Mr Hagari said: “The bunker was deliberately placed under a hospital, and it holds more than half a billion dollars in cash and gold.”