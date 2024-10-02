British father in Israel films wave of Iran missiles filling sky

Footage taken from the ground in Israel shows explosions over Kibbutz Hatzerim after Iran launched missiles into the country on Tuesday, 1 October.

Simon King, a 60-year-old British-Israeli father living in the Kibbutz near Be’eri, described seeing “orangey-white” explosions across the sky before finding shelter in his safe room with his children.

Tehran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening following an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Explosions caused by Israel’s iron dome air defence system intercepting Iranian missiles lit up the night skies above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.