A journalist was forced to abandon his live television broadcast and run for cover as Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.

CNN correspondent Jim Scuitto was reporting from a Tel Aviv rooftop on Tuesday evening (1 October), as Iran launched a barrage of missiles on the country.

As flashes of orange flames lit up the sky, a live bang was suddenly heard.

Scuitto said: “We’ve got to get off the roof. These are coming down right next to us here. We got to go inside.”

The correspondent was rushed into a bomb shelter as rockets fell from the sky.