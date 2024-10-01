Independent TV
Moment journalist forced to abandon live report and run for cover as Iran fires missiles on Tel Aviv
A journalist was forced to abandon his live television broadcast and run for cover as Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.
CNN correspondent Jim Scuitto was reporting from a Tel Aviv rooftop on Tuesday evening (1 October), as Iran launched a barrage of missiles on the country.
As flashes of orange flames lit up the sky, a live bang was suddenly heard.
Scuitto said: “We’ve got to get off the roof. These are coming down right next to us here. We got to go inside.”
The correspondent was rushed into a bomb shelter as rockets fell from the sky.
