Tobias Ellwood rules out Britain attacking Iran after missiles fired into Israel

Britain will play no part in attacking Iran, an ex-Conservative MP and former soldier has said after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, 1 October.

When asked if he expects the US or UK to be part of any Israeli response, Tobias Ellwood ruled out any British involvement.

“The move to actually attack Iran moves us into a very dangerous place indeed,” he said.

British forces “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East” on Tuesday, defence secretary John Healey said.

It came as Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran will “pay a price” after it fired missiles at Israel following an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.