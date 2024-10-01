Israeli military publish footage claiming previous ground operations in Lebanon

Israeli forces have been carrying out ground raids into southern Lebanon for months, uncovering Hezbollah tunnels and weapon caches under homes in the process, an Israeli military spokesman has claimed.

The yellow and green flag of Hezbollah is visible alongside a cache of weapons in the video released by the Israel Defence Forces on Tuesday 1 October.

“Hezbollah turned Lebonese villages next to Israeli villages into military bases, all ready for an attack on Israel,” Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagar said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Hagar claims that Hezbollah were planning an attack on Israeli homes along the northern border similar to the one that took place on October 7th.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Israel announced it was carrying out “targeted” raids into southern Lebanon. It is the first time Israel has invaded its northern neighbour since 2006, when the two engaged in a month-long war.