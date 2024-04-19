State TV presenter claims ‘everything is normal’ in Iran amid Israeli strikes

A state TV presenter claimed “everything is normal” in Iran after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on the country overnight on Thursday (18 April).

News anchor, Gisoo Misha Ahmadi, confirmed "everything is back to normal" in Iran during a broadcast on Iranian television on Friday (19 April).

Unconfirmed reports suggest Israel fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after drones were spotted early Friday morning.

It is unclear if the country came under attack, as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel’s military did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for a comment.