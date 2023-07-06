Jenin: Hundreds march in funeral procession for Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

Mourners gathered on the streets of Jenin’s refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, 5 July, for a funeral procession to bury at least six Palestinians killed during an Israeli raid on the area.

Footage showed masked gunmen standing during the procession.

At least five Palestinians killed in the two-day long Israeli raid were fighters.

One Israeli soldier also died.

Over 1,000 troops were deployed in an operation which the Israeli army said was aimed at destroying militant infrastructure and weapons in the Jenin refugee camp, where around 14,000 people live in less than half a square kilometre.