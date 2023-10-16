UK schools asking students to cover ‘visible signs of being Jewish’, says Rabbi

Schools in the UK have been advising students to cover “any visible signs of them being Jewish” if they feel uncomfortable, a Rabbi has said.

David Meyer, CEO of the Partnerships for Jewish Schools Collaboration, spoke to Sky News on Monday, 16 October after a pro-Palestine in London at the weekend.

Police are seeking two women who wore images of paragliders at the protest.

Mr Meyer said: “I do not think that any other religion would be given guidance that they should be hiding the way they dress.

“To see people actually supporting the acts of these terrorists... raises real questions for us as a society.”