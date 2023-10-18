Joe Biden has landed in Israel to begin a trip that will see him meet with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, members of his unity war cabinet and Israeli opposition leaders amid an escalating humanitarian crisis and the imminent ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

The US president touched down at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday morning (18 October), less than 24 hours after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 people.

Mr Biden is expected to “address the humanitarian situation in Gaza” during his visit to Tel Aviv and make clear that the US wants to see sustained food, water, power and medicine reaching the territory.

He will also address the issue of the ongoing hostage crisis with his Israeli counterparts.