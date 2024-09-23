Watch: Heavy barrage of missiles from Lebanon intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome

Multiple interceptions of rockets fired from Lebanon were seen over Israel’s northern city of Haifa on Monday (23 September).

Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets toward Israel, including at military bases.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on Monday killed 492 people, including more than 58 women and 35 children.

Thousands of Lebanese fled the south, and the main highway out of the southern port city of Sidon was jammed with cars heading toward Beirut in the biggest exodus since 2006.