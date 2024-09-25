Lebanon resident calls for mother as explosions ring out from Israeli airstrikes

A resident called for their mother as explosions rang out from Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, 25 September.

Social media footage documented plumes of smoke rising into the sky in Nabatieh as Israeli warplanes continued to strike areas in the country, raising the death toll from the extensive bombardment across Lebanon to more than 558 people.

Renewed strikes came hours after Hezbollah announced it launched a missile toward Tel Aviv targeting the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence agency, which the group blames for a string of assassinations of its top commanders.