Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:57
Israel festival barman describes ‘hell on earth’ Hamas attack
A barman at the Nova festival where hundreds of people were killed in a Hamas militant attack has described the terrifying ordeal.
Peleg Orev, says the barrage was relentless and that he left the Nova festival just in time.
Mr Orev said: “It was all very quickly happening. It escalated in a few minutes. We were at work having fun, the music was amazing and the atmosphere the best.
“In a few minutes, it all turned upside down into hell on earth. There were non-stop bombings and people were running away.
“After a few moments heard the shootings. The terrorists were looking to kill as many people as they can.”
