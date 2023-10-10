Woman begs for safe return of grandmother, 85, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists

The granddaughter of an elderly woman taken hostage by Hamas terrorists has appealed for her safe return.

Yaffa Adar, 85, was seen in footage being taken across the border into Gaza on Saturday (7 October) on a golf cart, surrounded by gunmen.

Adva Adar has told Sky News that her grandmother is “ill” and will be “in a lot of pain” without her medication.

“Hopefully she is alive, but she is suffering every minute. We are shocked, we are hurt, we are scared for her,” Ms Adar said.

“That is not human, what they have done,” she added, speaking of Hamas.