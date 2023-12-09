Thousands join latest London protest calling for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as they marched from Bank to Parliament Square in central London on Saturday 9 December.

The march began at Bank Junction at midday and finished in Westminster later in the afternoon, following a route that moved past St Paul’s Cathedral and Somerset House.

People on the march held signs with the words “Free Palestine” and “End the siege”.

An exclusion zone was in place prohibiting any protesters from assembling around the Israeli embassy and previous weekends have seen thousands of protesters and counter-protesters converging on the capital.