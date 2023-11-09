Protesters scale Scottish Parliament to hang pro-Palestine banner

A group of protesters scaled the Scottish Parliament building on Thursday 9 November to hang a banner and the Palestinian flag.

The group of five climbed up the awning outside the main entrance during the morning, unfurling a banner which read “Stop arming Israel”.

They had left the roof by the early evening.

“Five people have been arrested following protest activity on a roof area of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh which took place on Thursday, November 9, 2023,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

During the protest, officers cordoned off the area underneath but business at Holyrood continued.