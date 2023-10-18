Palestinian protester appears to be shot by Israeli military

Dramatic footage shows a Palestinian man appearing to be shot in the leg during a protest in the West Bank on Wednesday 18 October 2023.

The protestor can be seen throwing an unknown object towards an Israeli military vehicle before a gunshot was fired.

The man hobbles away before being helped into an ambulance and driven to receive medical aid.

Palestinian officials said Israeli military forces shot dead two Palestinian teenagers near Ramallah in the West Bank after protests flared up following Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The Independent has contacted the Israeli Defence Forces for comment.