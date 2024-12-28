CCTV shows WHO chief fleeing Yemen airport hit by Israeli strikes

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus fled Yemen's Sanaa international airport as it was hit by Israeli strikes on Thursday, 26 December, footage shared on Friday by a Houthi-run television channel showed.

Israel said it struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen, including the airport, reportedly killing at least six people.

Mr Tedros, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of detained UN staff and to assess the humanitarian situation, said he would continue working in the country until his flight is able to depart.