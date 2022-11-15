Mourners lay red roses at scene of Istanbul bombing

Mourners gathered at the site of a deadly explosion in central Istanbul to pay their respects to those who lost their lives.

This video shows crowds gathering on Istiklal Avenue, where a heavy police presence remained after the attack on Sunday, 13 November.

Six people were killed and several dozen others were injured.

Police say a woman suspected of leaving the bomb has admitted to the attack, with a total of 50 in custody in connection to the incident.

Turkish authorities have placed blame on the PKK and Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. They have denied involvement.

