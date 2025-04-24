A news anchor called for her mother as an earthquake shook Istanbul during a live broadcast on CNN Turk on Wednesday, 23 April.

A 6.2 magnitude quake was felt on Wednesday, sending tremors through Turkey's largest city and prompting widespread evacuations.

The earthquake was one of the strongest to hit the metropolis in recent years; Turkish officials said more than 150 people have been injured.

While there were no immediate reports of damage, the impact was palpable across the city of 16 million.

A wave of aftershocks further unsettled the city, leading some businesses in the central districts to close their doors.