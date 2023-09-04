Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

Over the past year, Italian regions like Veneto and Emilia Romagna has been hit with extreme weather. From flooding to droughts and even large hail, the region has seen death and destruction caused by the weather events.

Months after the flooding and drought that have affected the region, The Independent visited to meet farmers who are facing up to an uncertain future with climate change. While some are having to adapt, others are contemplating a future away from the region.

