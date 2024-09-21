Residents shelter on roof as Storm Boris floods overwhelm Italian town

A storm system that has wreaked havoc across central Europe brought devastating floods to the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna on Thursday 19 September, forcing people to leave their homes.

Footage shared by Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s fire and rescue service, shows rescue operations in the Traversara area.

About 1,000 people have been evacuated from Emilia-Romagna, acting regional president Irene Priolo said, adding that this was a much lower figure compared to major floods that plagued the region last year.

A low-pressure system named Boris has caused the worst flooding in at least two decades from Romania to Poland over the past week, and killed at least 23 people.