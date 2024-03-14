Independent TV
Food truck destroyed by flames after engine fails on Italian motorway
A food truck was destroyed by a fire after its engine reportedly failed while driving on a motorway in Italy, near the town of Ascoli Piceno.
Footage shared by the Italian fire and rescue service (Vigili del Fuoco) shows authorities spraying the charred vehicle with water as it sits on the hard shoulder at the exit for Monteprandone.
Flames also spread to some brushwood on the edge of the road not far from the junction to access the A14 motorway toll booth, according to a statement from Vigili del Fuoco.
The truck was carrying food products at the time.
There were no reported injuries following the incident, with initial reports suggesting the fire may have been due to a mechanical issue with the truck.
