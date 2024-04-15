Stranded climbers rescued after getting stuck at 12,000ft summit of Italian mountain

Two climbers were rescued from the summit of the Monviso mountain in Italy on Saturday, 13 April, footage from emergency services shows.

Italy's fire and rescue service Vigili del Fuoco shared footage of the dramatic rescue of the mountaineers.

The pair had climbed to the summit of the mountain, which has a peak of approximately 12,000 ft.

They had been unable to continue their climb in any direction due to the deterioration of the snow cover.

Italian firefighters said the two were rescued in good health.