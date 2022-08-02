Italian firefighters rescue three girls from Monte Terminillo

Firefighters were called out to Monte Terminillo, a massif (compact group of mountains) in central Italy after a group of women got into difficulty on Monday, 1 August.

This footage, posted on Twitter by Vigili del Fuoco, shows firefighters airlifting one of the women to safety.

The women were 2,000 metres above sea level, according to officials.

Corriere di Rieti reported that the women were all from Rome and were aged between 19 and 22 years old.

