Gillian Keegan failed to give specific, non-anecdotal evidence that she has seen "inappropriate material" being taught in classrooms as she was grilled on the government’s approach to sex education.

The education secretary told BBC Breakfast: "There have been materials which I’ve seen … things like choosing lots of different genders and identities, and saying which ones of these are gender identities, gender spectrum, it can be a spectrum, it’s fluid, you can have different genders on different days.”

It came after reports that age limits are set to be imposed for the first time on when children can be taught about sex education.