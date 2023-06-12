Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86, Italian media reported on Monday 12 June.

The media tycoon, who led three Italian governments between 1994 and 2011, had been suffering from leukaemia for some time.

His last few years as Italy’s prime minister were marred by allegations of corruption and tales of “bunga bunga” sex parties at his lavish villa outside Milan.

Berlusconi died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, according to reports.

He had been discharged last month after being treated for over six weeks for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia.