Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street

Two cars were swallowed by a huge sinkhole that suddenly opened early on Wednesday (21 February) in Naples.

One vehicle was parked and the other was in transit.

Two people were rescued after they became stuck inside their car which had been engulfed in the crater while they were driving.

They suffered minor injuries.

Twenty families were evacuated from a building nearby as emergency services worked to secure the area.

Naples is not new to sinkholes, which apparently occur due to the condition of underground waterworks and sewerage network leaks.