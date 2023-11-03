Torrent of water rushes down road as Tuscany hit by Storm Ciarán

Italy’s Tuscany region was hit by flooding after record-breaking rainfall from Storm Ciarán overnight on Thursday, 2 November.

At least 12 people in western Europe have been killed in the storm as of Friday.

According to Italian Civil Protection authorities, 200mm - almost 8 inches - of rain fell in a three-hour period, causing riverbanks to overflow.

This amount of rainfall has not previously been recorded in the last 100 years.

Tuscany governor Eugenio Giani said five people died in the storm.